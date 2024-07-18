IGP appoints DCP Sulaimon as petroleum taskforce commander

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has appointed Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP Bayonle Sulaiman, as the new Commanding Officer in charge of the Inspector-General of Police Special Task Force on Petroleum and Illegal Bunkering (IGP-STFPIB

Egbetokun said that Sulaimon’s deployment to lead the command was part of the continuous effort to combat pipeline vandalism and oil theft across the country.

The appointment of the new Commander, who has exhibited his prowess in similar taskforce operations, was made public through a statement released on Thursday by thr Force spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

Before the appointment, Sulaimon was the Squadron Commander, Police Mobile Force 20, Lagos, where he displaced his dedication to duties within his short stay.

As Commanding Officer of the IGP-STFPIB, the IGP has ordered him to lead the task force on the mission to combat illegal activities in the petroleum industry, including oil theft, illegal bunkering and pipeline vandalism.

The Inspector-General of Police has also condemned in serious terms the trend of oil theft, pipeline vandalism, and illegal bunkering which pose significant threats to the environment, economy, and energy security. He emphasized that these illegal activities not only result in significant financial losses but also devastating environmental consequences, including oil spills, pollution, and habitat destruction. He orders the Commander to hold firmly the reins of the office and ensure deterrence by prosecuting all individuals found culpable, and deploy his assets to prevent economic sabotage in the upper and downstream of our oil sector in Nigeria.

The IGP further appeals to all relevant stakeholders in the oil industry and well-meaning Nigerians to work hand-in-hand with the Police and other security agencies to collectively curb this menace and share credible intelligence with security agencies to expose any untoward plans promoting this crime and others alike in the country.