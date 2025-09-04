IGP appoints Benjamin Hundeyin as force spokesperson

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has approved the appointment of Lagos State Police Command spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, as the new Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO).

Hundeyin’s appointment followed the redeployment of Olumuyiwa Adejobi who was the force PRO, as the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations at the Delta State Police Command.

In a statement issued on Thursday, by Adejobi the outgoing force public relations officer, the IGP described Hundeyin as a seasoned communicator .

It reads “‎CSP Hundeyin holds a BA (Hons) in English Language from Lagos State University and an MSc in Legal Criminology & Security Psychology from the University of Ibadan. He also obtained a Certificate in Civil-Military Coordination from the Martin Luther Agwai International Leadership and Peacekeeping Training Centre, Jaji, Kaduna State.

“He is an Associate of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), a Member of the International Public Relations Association (IPRA), and an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM).

“‎A seasoned communicator, CSP Hundeyin previously served as the Police Public Relations Officer at Zone 2 Command Headquarters, Onikan, Lagos, was part of the Nigerian contingent to the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission in Darfur, Sudan (UNAMID) in 2020, and served as the Administration Officer at the Force Public Relations Department, Force Headquarters, Abuja. Until his present appointment, he was the Police Public Relations Officer for the Lagos State Police Command.”

The IGP urged him to leverage on his communications and security experience to bolster the Force Public Relations activities and ensure continuous positive relations with the public.