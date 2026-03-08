IGP appoints Anthony Placid as force spokesperson

The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, has approved the appointment DCP Anthony Placid, as the new Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO).

Placid’s appointment followed the redeployment of Benjamin Hundeyin, on March 5th, barely 24 hours after President Bola Tinubu swore in the IGP after the former police boss, Kayode Egbetokun, resigned.

In a statement issued on Sunday by Hundeyin, the outgoing force public relations officer, the IGP described Hundeyin as a seasoned officer of the Nigeria Police Force with extensive experience in administration, operations, intelligence, training, and international peacekeeping.

Born on 2 December 1970 in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, he hails from Mbiokporo Nsit, Nsit Ibom Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Geography and Regional Planning from the University of Uyo, a Master of Arts in Law and Diplomacy (M.A.L.D) from the University of Jos and studied Law at the National Open University of Nigeria forstudied Bachelor of Laws (LL.B).



Placid was appointed into the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police at the Police Academy, Kano, in 1996, and was commissioned in August 1998.



He has attended several professional and international courses, including United Nations Peace Operations Specialised Training (POST), with certifications as expert in Police Studies, Military Studies, Gender Awareness, International Humanitarian Law, Human Rights, and Civilian Protection and UNITAR Senior Leadership and Peacebuilding course in Kenya.



The new spokesperson has served in various strategic capacities within and outside the country, including Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Adamawa State; PPRO, Police Staff College, Jos; Chief of Training, African Union Mission in Sudan; Head of Training and Development, United Nations Mission in Darfur; Divisional Police Officer in Federal Housing Calabar, Bakassi, Uruan, and Gembu; Officer-in-Charge, Anti-Robbery Unit, Kaduna State; African Union Election Security Adviser; Assistant Commissioner of Police (Operations) in Akwa Ibom and Kogi States; Assistant Commissioner of Police, Intelligence Department, Abia State; and Deputy in charge of Administration and Finance, Zone 3 Headquarters, Yola.



He is also a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), Commonwealth Human Rights Trainer and International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Trainer on International Humanitarian Law.

Placid is also a graduate of the Senior Executive Course (SEC 47) of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, and was inducted as a Member of the National Institute (mni) on 13 December 2025, prior to his redeployment to Cross River State.