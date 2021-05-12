IGP allays Nigerians fear on rising kidnapping, banditry

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has allayed Nigerians’ fear over insecurity challenges, particularly rising kidnapping and banditry, saying though the country was facing tough times in areas of security of lives and property, the nation’s security challenges were not insurmountable

To end the carnage, the police boss noted that the force under his leadership was already implementing new, improved, tailored-to-suit, and robust security solutions aimed at tackling crimes and neutralizing both existing and emerging security threats in the country.

Baba, who stated this on Wednesday while ordering nationwide deployment of police officers and other operational assets for water-tight security ahead of the 2021 Eid-el-Fitr celebration and beyond, assured that the police would explore all available options in restoring normalcy and guaranteeing effective internal security.

He added that the deployment order directed to Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs), Commissioners of Police (CPs), and other strategic commanders of the force was part of efforts by the police leadership toward stabilizing security, improving public safety, and making the country a safer place for all citizens.

“The Force is equally upscaling its collaboration with the military and other law enforcement agencies in both intelligence sharing and other target-oriented missions and operations in ensuring the nation overcome its security challenges. Citizens are hereby enjoined to support the police to stage a common front in tackling the challenges,” Baba was quoted as saying in a statement by the force spokesperson, Frank Mba.

Furthermore, the IGP reminded the citizens of the newly introduced Phase-4 National Response on COVID-19 Health Protection Regulation and called for voluntary compliance with the protocols.

He equally directed commissioners of police in all states across the federation and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to ensure full enforcement of the protocols.

He, however, warned that police officers deployed for such enforcement must do so with utmost professionalism while exhibiting compassion, decorum, and due respect for the fundamental rights of the citizens.

Meanwhile, the IGP, on behalf of the entire officers of the Nigeria Police Force, congratulated all Muslim faithful in the country as they join the Muslim Ummah across the globe to mark this year’s Eid-el-Fitr.

He urged them to internalize the virtues and teachings of Ramadan in their day-to-day endeavors and admonished all Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of obedience to the laws of the land and the pursuit of common good.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

