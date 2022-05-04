IGP advocates personnel enhancement training for forensic investigation, others

The Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba, has advocated that police officers should be equipped through enhancement training for forensic investigations in facilitating easy identification of suspects, crime location, modus operandi and Global Positioning System (GPS).

Baba said that following advancements in technology, forensic investigations would assist personnel to geolocate crimes, and other criminal activities across the country.

The IGP disclosed that upgrading personnel skills by taking advantage of technology would provide additional support to police operatives in acquiring credible electronic criminal databases to support investigations, and strategic operational, and tactical planning.

He emphasized that these developments are in line with his policing agenda to incorporate the application of cutting-edge technology and intelligence-led policing model to operational and investigation functions in consonance with international best practices.

As disclosed by the force’s spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, through a statement released yesterday, in Abuja, the IGP, during a visit to the newly upgraded Nigeria Police Crime and Incident Database (NPC & IDB) Centre, said that the database would provide baseline data using ICT and biometrics.

Baba said that it would stimulate digital crime-fighting techniques, and accessibility to a one-stop data bank for professional profiling of criminal elements and effective crime data management in the Force.

He further urged personnel to always work towards personal development in order to enable them work effectively and efficiently in the discharge of their duties and assured Nigerians of the dedication of his administration to offer professional police service.

According to the statement: “The upgrade of the Nigeria Police Crime and Incident Database, which was commissioned by the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, in 2020, has become imperative in view of the sophistication of criminals, who now apply technology to perpetuate their nefarious activities.

“The IGP has mandated the project consultant to fast track comprehensive training of dedicated police personnel who would man the systems across Zonal, State, and Divisional Headquarters for the collection, management, and uploading of biometric data, case files, investigation, and trial processes, to the central database at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

