Ighodalo wins Edo LP guber candidate’s polling unit

The Labour Party (LP) candidate in the Edo governorship election, Olumide Akpata, has lost his polling unit to candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Asue Ighodalo, putting pressure on his chances to succeed Governor Godwin Obaseki.

According to the result announced at Polling Unit 11, Ward 06, Oredo Local Government Area on Saturday, Ighodalo polled 41 votes while Akpata trailed with 32 votes.

Meanwhile, the All Progress Congress (APC) candidate for the gubernatorial poll, Monday Okpebholo, came third with 19 votes.

After casting his ballot earlier on Saturday, Ighodalo had boasted that he would win the governorship election by landslide.

“We will win this election by landslide and move our state forward by God’s grace. If there is anybody at home, please come out and cast your vote. We are not comfortable with the little shenanigans that is going on particularly from the APC guys.This is a single state election and INEC has all the time to prepare, so there was no need for the delay.”

“There are rumours that they are trying to undermine the election process. Many of them have been caught with ballot papers, PVC’s.

“The worst is that they go round trying to buy votes. They buy votes for N15,000 to N20,000. They are trying everything to subvert the process.”

He noted that the Nigerian military has take charge and shown that they can protect the people.

He said are not worried about the election because they have spent 10 months talking to people, telling them what we will do for them if they elect us.

“The people believed us and have accepted us all over the state. I don’t know the magic anybody will perform.The kind of numbers I am hearing from Edo North, Edo Central, Edo South, overwhelms me. You know in Nigeria, funny things happen. I don’t know the magic anybody wants to perform.

“I believe INEC will deliver a free and fair election until they prove otherwise. We will win hands down in this election.

“We are not happy about a few ongoing in some places but we will remain confident. One of our supporters was arrested at Uromi by some people with security outfit,” he said.