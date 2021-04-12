Ighalo, ten others bag jail term over internet frauds

A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, River State has sentenced one Destiny Ighalo and ten other internet fraudsters to various terms of imprisonment over offenses bordering on impersonation and internet frauds.

Ighalo, who was not related to former Nigerian international footballer, Odion Ighalo, and 10 others including Anhwo Samson, Harry Hamilton, Odiase Martins, Okuson Godspower, Andrew Onoyoa, Omebu Happy, Enofe Michael, Adelakun Abdulkareem, Akpowowo Favour, and Imaah Joseph, were arraigned before the court by the Benin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The suspects said to be all-male were arraigned before the court presided over by Justice Adamu Mohammed on a one-count charge bordering on impersonation and obtaining by false pretense.

The count charge preferred against Samson reads: “that you, Anhwo Samson (aka Anhwo Samcity), Adelakun Abdulkareem (aka Terry Walker), Omebu Happy (aka Christ David), Imaah Joseph (aka Pietro Jones) Enofe Michael (aka Charlotte Crypto B.T.C Dan Trader) and Akpowowo Favour Omanufogho (aka Prof. Melisa Dan) on or about the 10 days of July 2020 at Efemena Close, Ozoro within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did conspire to defraud by sending electronic messages materially misrepresenting facts to white women with intent to defraud them and thereby committed an offense contrary to Section 27 (1)(b) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc) Act, 2015 and punishable under Section 14(2) the same Act”.

In his judgment, Justice Mohammed found the defendants guilty and thereby, sentenced the fraudsters to various terms of imprisonment.

Judge Mohammed sentenced Destiny Ighalo to two years imprisonment with an option fine of N500,000. Ighalo was ordered to forfeit a Luxus SUV 330 model, laptops, and phones to the federal government.

Aside from Ighalo, the judge also sentenced Samson to two years imprisonment with an option fine of N200,000. Ordered him to forfeit N3,684,439.18 to the federal government. Andrew Onoyoa was also sentenced to 3 years imprisonment or a fine of N1 million. He was also to forfeit Luxus 230 SUV and a Toyota Camry car to the federal government.

While other defendants, Godspower, Happy, Enofe, Joseph, Favour, Abdulkareem, and Martin were sentenced to two years imprisonment each with an option of a fine of N200,000 each. Hamilton bagged two years imprisonment or a fine of N100,000.

The judge further ordered all the convicts to undertake in writing to be of good behavior ​forthwith.