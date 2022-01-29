Ighalo leaves Saudi club for turning down AFCON participation request

A Super Eagles forward, Odion Ighalo, has parted ways with his Saudi Arabian football club, Al-Shabab, after the management refused turned down his request to join other members of the national team for the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament holding in Cameroon.

Ighalo, meanwhile, has joined another Saudi outfit, Al-Hilal, in order to assist the team win the current league and possibly qualify for continental football next season.

The 32-year-old striker announced his move to the new club on Saturday through his official social media handle, just as he thanked his former employer for the opportunity to play for them.

Although he did not disclose the fee, sources said that the Manchester United former striker has penned down a one-and-the-half contract with the Saudi Professional League outfit.

The club, while confirming the deal, described the striker as an eagle and released a picture of the short ceremony held at his headquarters.

Ighalo, who is the current leading goal scorer in the Saudi league with 12 goals, leaves Al Shabab barely a year after leaving the Old Trafford outfit.

Before the roar between him and the Saudi club management, Ighalo had announced retirement from the national team but two years after made a U-turn, declaring his availability to assist the country win more laurels

Despite retiring from the Super Eagles in 2019, Gernot Rohr, the former head coach, had lured the Lagos-born striker back to the team.

He was a second-half substitute in the Eagles last World Cup qualification match against Cape Verde in November 2021.

Ighalo was, however, unable to link up with the team for the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) — despite being included in the squad, which was due to a controversial clause in his contract with Al-Shabab.

