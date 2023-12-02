Igbos are pioneers of modern Lagos – Ohanaeze president

The dust raised by the Benin monarch over ownership and development of Lagos may not settle soon after the President General of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, said that Igbo forebears were the brain behind development of the modern Lagos state.

Iwuanyanwu said that Igbo forebearers,.who were passionate about the development of the state, made parts of Lagos habitable after their arrival many decades before now.

Iwuanyanwu stated this in a video while responding to comments made by the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, in relation to the origin Lagos, which had continued to generate controversies.

The Edo monarch had said that Lagos State was founded by Binis and not the Yorubas as widely acclaimed.

But speaking on the role of the South East in the development of Lagos, Iwuanyanwu said Igbo forebearers made parts of the state habitable.

He argued that when Lagos was made the federal capital territory (FCT), the Igbos rose to the challenge of investing to make the state befitting.

He said, “Igbos have been part of this country for a very long time. When Lagos became the federal capital, the development of such territory was a challenge in all countries.

“The Igbo forebearers, most of whom are dead today, rose to the challenge of that time. The challenge of that time was investment to make Lagos befitting as the federal capital territory. That is how the Igbos moved to Lagos by a sense of patriotism.

“Igbos converted swampy lands to habitable places. They built businesses, homes, schools, and developed Lagos. These pioneers, our forebearers are the heroes of the time, the heroes of what we call today a very strong Lagos. The Igbos in Lagos are highly respected citizens. Respected Yorubas and Igbos built very solid relationships with each other. Igbos are the great shareholders if Nigeria is a corporate body.

However, Iwuanyanwu said that it would be difficult for the socio-cultural organisation to defend any of its kinsmen who flout Lagos construction laws.

He added that he was yet to get the facts about the ongoing demolition exercise in the state, but he learnt that all demolished houses were found guilty of contravening the land acquisition laws.

“On the demolition of houses of Igbos, I have not gotten the fact, but the information I have from the government is that some of the houses are built on roads and drainage lines.

“We have to obey the laws of the land. Wherever we are, if you want to build a house, buy and register the land properly. Apply for approval from the government agency. Then you can be rest assured that Ohanaeze will defend you.

“But if you go on to build on drainage lines, and roads, you failed to abide by the law of the land and did not get approvals, it will be be difficult to support you in any way.”

