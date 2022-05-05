Igbo traders endorse Sanwo-Olu’s second term bid, promise mobilisation

Igbo traders in more than 58 major markets in Lagos State have thrown their weight behind the Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. The traders, under the aegis of Ndigboamaka Progressive Markets Association, on Thursday, endorsed the governor for a second term bid while also promising to mobilise support if he decides to contest for second term.

The Lagos state Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo president, Solomon Ogbonna who led traders and other Igbo chiefs to the 2022 All Markets Conference organized by the Ndigboamaka Progressive Markets Association in Amuwo Odofin, expressed their satisfaction to the governor, stressing that the market leaders are eagerly anticipating his second term.

The traders who made their satisfaction known through the Secretary-General of the association, Chinedu Ukatu said their businesses have improved through the governor’s friendly policy and infrastructure projects initiatives.

“Mr. Governor, you have not formally told us whether you are seeking re-election or not, but I want to tell you that all the market leaders seated here today are yearning for a second term for you.”

“Anytime you walk, we will walk with you. I have been directed by all market leaders under the auspices of Ndigboamaka Progressive Markets Association in all the 58 dealer markets, to tell you that we have endorsed you for second term to show appreciation for your friendly policy and infrastructure projects initiated to help our businesses.” he said

Sanwo’Olu however described the endorsement as a mark of general acceptance of his administration’s efforts. While respondng, he said the traders should be assured of more development programmes from his administration.

The governor said that Igbo traders remained prominent players in the economic growth of the State, noting that Lagos’ development narrative would not be complete without the mention of the entrepreneurial spirit of the Igbo.

He reassured them of the State Government’s collaboration to create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive and also pledged to continue to protect the business interests of the Igbo people.

“We have to come to the understanding that we all have different roles to play in keeping Lagos safe for business and living. We are all important stakeholders in the Lagos project, whether it is Government, traders, or private sector individuals. We must continue to foster peace and harmony through an avenue like this conference, using the interaction to make Lagos better for every one of us.” he said

Also responding, the Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Dr. Wale Ahmed posited that the government regarded informal markets as an important sector of the State’s economy. He lauded the association for organizing a conference where issues plaguing commercial activities across markets can be addressed.

