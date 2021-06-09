IG frees tinted car owners from new permit suspension

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Baba, has affirmed that all existing vehicle tinted glass permits, duly issued by the Nigeria Police Force, remain valid and that the recent suspension would not affect vehicles who have been permitted by the security agency.

He noted that the clarification had become imperative following public enquiries that trailed the suspension of issuance of new tinted permits, explaining that the suspension, which was a temporary measure, would remain in force pending release of a new protocol that would regulate the issuance of tinted permits for vehicle owners and operators in the country.

The police boss noted that the move was part of efforts to streamline the process of issuance and usage in line with the provisions of the Motor Vehicles (Prohibition of Tinted Glass) Act which was explicit on conditions for the use of vehicles with tinted glasses in Nigeria.

According to him, the measure was also to address contemporary security challenges associated with the usage of tinted glasses by criminal elements who hide under the cover of tinted vehicles to carry out their nefarious activities.

Through a statement on Wednesday by the force spokesperson, Frank Mba, Baba stated that the existing SPY number plates must be used by authorized users, for purposes and vehicles specified by law while the issuance of new SPY number plates remains on hold pending the release of a new protocol that would guide its issuance and usage in the country.

Aside from that, the IGP also directed Commissioners of Police (CPs) in 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory, as well as their supervisory Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs), to give full effect to the directives on both tinted and SPY number plates.

“The IGP specifically directed the AIGs and CPs to ensure that all SPY number plates currently in use by unauthorized users or affixed to unauthorized vehicles are retrieved forthwith.

“The IGP however warned that while carrying out these assignments, officers must ensure the rights and privileges of citizens are respected in line with the laws of the land and in accordance with international best practices.

“Members of the public are enjoined to cooperate with the Police in this regard as the moves are aimed at strengthening our internal security order,” the statement said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

