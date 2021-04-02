IG doubles security across Nigeria during Easter celebrations

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has doubled security personnel presence across the country in line with the force’s commitment to ensure that Nigerians enjoy crime-free Easter celebrations.

It explained that the intensive round-the-clock security of all public spaces and critical national assets across the country during the holiday was to forestall possible breakdown of law and order during the celebrations.

To ensure water-tight security, Adamu said that state Commissioners of Police and their supervising Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) have been ordered to ensure adequate deployment of police personnel and other operational assets to areas of security interest within their respective areas of responsibility (AoRs).

Through a statement by the Force spokesperson, Frank Mba, Adamu said that the deployed personnel would also ensure confidence-boosting, proactive, and high visibility patrols are carried out along the highways, motor parks, train stations, airports, worship centers, banks, and other financial institutions.

According to him, the officers will take adequate measures to provide a peaceful, crime-free, and enabling environment for religious, cultural, and other socio-economic activities to thrive.

“In addition, the Commissioner of Police and their supervising AIGs have been directed to ensure proper supervision of the men assigned for these assignments. They must be professional and courteous to law-abiding citizens but firm and ruthless to criminals. To this effect, the IGP Monitoring Unit and X-Squad have been given marching orders to monitor and police activities of police officers policing the highways to ensure respect for the rights of citizens and operational conformity with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) and Rules of Engagement (RoE) of the Force.

“While felicitating with Nigerians, and the Christian community in particular, on the commemoration of the crucifixion, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ, the IGP appreciates the citizenry for their support and calls on them to continue to cooperate with the Nigeria Police and other security agencies by providing timely information that would help in the prevention and detection of crime.

“Meanwhile, the IGP has assured Nigerians that the Nigeria Police will continue to do all within its powers to provide safety and security to the teeming Nigerian population, while once again wishing them happy Easter celebrations,” the statement said.