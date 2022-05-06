If not Tinubu, Osinbajo never an answer

The presidential “rat” race is becoming tricky by the number of aspirants in the two major political parties, the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party.

All jostling for a single seat but there is no doubt that many of them only want to participate, they know they can never win the ticket.

As Senator Ali Ndume put it, “I will support anybody that President Muhammadu Buhari will endorse.” This is the same Ndume, the ultimate supporter of the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi. He is ready to dump his candidate in the event that Buhari does not anoint him.

He is supporting Amaechi on one hand and also waiting for Buhari to pick his own candidate among all the aspirants. Credit to Ndume for being so frank anyway.

Unlike Ndume, many of those who may not like Buhari’s anointed candidate will easily defect to PDP and other parties. They love Buhari as a man and will not want to fight him. This plan is going on underneath.

With Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s statement shortly after his meeting with Buhari on Wednesday, it seems he will not leave APC even if he does not get the ticket. However, he may not bankroll the party to win the presidential election again. He must have learnt a bitter lesson.

Of course, Buhari has a candidate in mind. He said this sometime ago on national television that if he mentioned the candidate, the man could be killed. For now, let us agree that he is the one that is protecting the life of his prospective successor from impending danger.

Truth be told, members of Buhari’s inner caucus cannot be comfortable with the personality of the former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu who for now is the principal presidential aspirant.

Tinubu came to wisdom too early in life to understand the antics of such inner caucus as if he has a mole among them that daily reveals their plans.

After 2015 election, these cabals rose to stop Tinubu and having sensed the game plan, he tactically withdrew from intervening in Buhari’s government. Those they thought were his men were removed from the scheme of things, possibly to frustrate and chase him away from the party he had laboured to build.

He tolerated everything, soaked up the insults and came back stronger to seek the highest position in the land. He must have learnt new ideas.

Shortly after his discussion with President Buhari yesterday, he told journalists that he was not disturbed by the growing numbers of presidential aspirants, some of them his beneficiaries, adding that the more they are, the merrier.

“Everything is about service to their father land”, he said.

And when he appeared on a national television on Wednesday night, another aspirant, Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi said he had greatest respect for Tinubu and that the APC National Leader is a democrat that will not describe any of his former beneficiaries as traitor as being peddled by many of his supporters.

Again during the week, Tinubu and Amaechi were seeing chatting even though they are struggling for the same seat. This is the beauty of democracy. It is not a do or die affair. And I do not think these aspirants should be avoiding themselves.

I am looking forward to see Tinubu and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo together. I also want to get the reaction of Tinubu to the statement of Osinbajo that he once put on the line his reputation and integrity to save one of his former principals. Even though, he got paid for the job and handsomely rewarded with a vice presidential nomination by the so called principal, I guess

The reason is that only Buhari’s endorsement can save some aspirants without which they will have no single vote at the party presidential primary. Most party delegates do not have direct association or relationship with them as they have with Tinubu but for the respect they have for Buhari, they may fall in line for the anointed candidate.

Without Buhari’s endorsement, in the Southwest, Tinubu will have Lagos and Osun states votes easily. This is where his structure is still strong with highest number of delegates. He will share Ogun, Oyo, Ondo and Ekiti states with other aspirants.

Unarguably, this is a good strategy, which Buhari may find so difficult to crack, except that he will close his eyes and anoint a candidate. Tinubu has been very close to the president not because he is seeking anointing oil but to ensure that democratic principles are followed.

As per the northern part of the country, Tinubu did not just start penetrating the north, he began long ago, he will have an edge over others aspirants to emerge as APC presidential flag bearer.

With him, it becomes easier for APC to produce the next president because his foot soldiers will work for him in all regions. But without him, the political rookies will have to do it their own ways. There is imminent failure here. Only a large heart, a special human being can bankroll a party that has treated him like a fool twice.

None of the current APC aspirants can contest and win against former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, I can bet it with anybody. It is obvious that Atiku and Peter Obi, the former Governor of Anambra State may lead PDP to the poll as presidential and vice presidential candidates with the ongoing permutations.

The question is what does Osinbajo has that Obi does not have? Both are good talker but with no foot soldiers and a lot of money to tour the nooks and crannies of this big country. Being popular in Ogun or Anambra does not make you the most acceptable nationwide. This goes beyond Intellectual Forum report.

Obi Seems to be ready for second fiddle role because he knows that he can only win election in the east and among elite. However, Atiku’s candidacy is a great advantage for the PDP to get northern votes.

APC as a party needs somebody that can win votes for it but the presidency wants somebody and by extension a successive administration that can cover its ass.

The presidency has a great interest in the control of the next administration. Again I do not think Buhari will be comfortable with Tinubu’s presidency. BAT is more sophisticated and cannot be pushed around, even though he has inputs in the latest infrastructural development of the current administration through the backdoor.

However, the cabals cannot help the situation now because every of their moves are being countered.

At present, Buhari is in a big dilemma of which to choose between his inner caucus and the party that took him to power. That party is synonymous with Tinubu. He has a bigger role to play than all other aspirants combined and will only perform better as the APC presidential candidate.

Kunle Awosiyan is a journalist based in Lagos

