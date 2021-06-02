The All Progressives Congress (APC) Lagos State Chapter Youth Organising Secretary and Surulere council chairmanship aspirant, Idris Aregbe, and young men and women from his supporting group, across all walks of life, particularly in Surulere have taken demonstrations to APC National leader, Bola Tinubu, residence in expressing their dissatisfaction against outcomes of the party’s primary elections conducted over the weekend in the state.

Their agitations, according to them, were necessary to register their displeasure against series of irregularities that characterized the just concluded council primary elections of which was said to have been marred by violence.

They claimed that elections did not hold across nine wards of the local government following attack on members of the party by hoodlums who invaded the wards leading to the deaths of two young men’whose lives were cut short by thugs said to have been hired by one of the council leaders to disrupt election process despite several warnings that the exercise should be made free and fair.

VIDEO: Idris Aregbe supporters storm Tinubu's residence against Lagos APC council primaries outcome pic.twitter.com/zmGxnIdsOd — The Guild Nigeria (@TheGuildng) June 2, 2021

Details shortly…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

