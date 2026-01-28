Idris approves N1.8bn for Kebbi retirees, deceased workers

Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, has approved the release of over N1.8 billion for the payment of gratuity, death benefits and outstanding entitlements owed to retirees, contract staff and families of deceased civil servants in the state.

Idris, following agitations by retirees nationwide, disbursed the payment in a two phase-system to cushion the effects on the remonstrators after their years of service.

In a statement by the Head of Service, Malami Shekare, and signed by Director of Administration, Rashidu Muhammad-Bala, on Wednesday, the state governor said that the funds were disbursed in two phases, with the latest payout coming amid growing agitation over delays in accessing retirement benefits, a challenge worsened by fiscal constraints at the state and federal levels.

According to the state government, the first phase covered March 16 to June 15, 2025, with ₦933.03 million paid to 404 beneficiaries, while the second phase was from June 16 to September 15, 2025, seeing a total of ₦932.95 million disbursed to 443 beneficiaries.

The recipients were Officials from the State’s Civil Service, Local Government Councils and Local Government Education Authorities, as well as contract staff and dependants of deceased workers.

Payment of entitlements, especially death benefits, has been a major demand from labour unions and families of deceased workers in the state.

Idris’ Chief Press Secretary, Ahmed Idris, said that the approval signalled a continued push to clear arrears and end the backlog of benefits that had accumulated over time.

Idris noted that the gesture reinforces the governor’s promise to restore dignity to retirees and support families who lost breadwinners while in service.