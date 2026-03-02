Idoma youths condemn vandalism of Benue Gov. campaign banner

Idoma youths have condemned the vandalism of a campaign banner belonging to Hyacinth Alia in Ugbokolo, Okpokwu Local Government Area, describing the act as unacceptable and capable of escalating political tension in the area.

The youths, operating under the aegis of the I Stand With Benue 4 Alia Movement, said the incident does not reflect the values and political maturity of the Idoma people.

In a statement issued by Francis Egahi, the Benue South Coordinator of the group, the youths stressed that political disagreements should be addressed through dialogue and issue-based engagement rather than acts of vandalism or property destruction.

“The destruction of Governor Alia’s banner is barbaric and does not represent the collective will of the peace-loving people of Idoma land,” the statement read.

The group called on youths across Benue South to remain calm and law-abiding, urging security agencies to investigate the incident and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.

They also reaffirmed their support for Governor Alia and emphasised the need for peaceful coexistence and responsible political conduct across Benue State.