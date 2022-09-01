ICT experts caution population commission against procuring 800,000 devices abroad

The Certified Computer Manufacturers of Nigeria(CCMON) has cautioned the National Population Commission (NPC)

against procuring 800,000 census devices abroad.

It stated that the move by the NPC was in breach of Executive Orders 3 and 5 issued by President Muhammadu Buhari mandating all Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies(MDAs) to utilize at least 40 percent local devices and content in all their projects.

CCMON President,. Adenike Abudu said that the plan was a disregard to the FGN known widely to laud local content policy.

He said that the association’s position was as a result of a meeting held on August 16, 2022 by officials of the NPC, CCMON and the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), on the need to adhere to the president’s executive orders.

According to him, NITDA and NPC had assured CCMON of their intension to strictly adhere to the government’s local content policies and that a feedback would be given on August 18, on the outcome of their deliberations.

Abudu, in a statement released on Thursday, said that NITDA as the agency mandated to ensure that in the development and acquisition of ICT components in the country should insist on adherence to the Local Content Policy, which specifies that at least a minimum of 40 percent to Local/ Indigenous Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMS).

“CCMON decries this unwholesome plan by NPC and appeals to the president to put a halt to this violation of his orders and cause NPC to follow strictly his executive orders.

“There are NITDA certified local devices manufacturers who also have ISO 9001:2015 quality standards certified that performed excellently in previous government projects including the N-Power project managed by the Bank of Industry (BOI) and elections conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC)

“The posture and antics of NPC is unacceptable as it negates the Local Content Policy, the interest of young unemployed Nigerians and is directed at encouraging capital flight. CCMOM, believes that this is an attempt to all intents and purposes by NPC to sabotage the credible efforts of the federal government in the ICT sub sector of our economy and deprive Nigerians of their means of livelihood”, he said.

He further added that members of CCMON are confident that NITDA will guide NPC appropriately in line with NITDA’s mandate, the Local Content Act and the executive orders to ensure that the census exercise is not carried out to the detriment of local content development.

