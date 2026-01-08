ICPC rejects Dangote’s request to withdraw petition against NMDPRA ex-boss

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has rejected president of Dangote group, Aliko Dangote’s request to withdraw petition alleging that NMDPRA former boss, Farouk Ahmed, engaged in corrupt practices during his tenure.

The commission stressed that it had already commenced investigations into the allegation brought before it in the interest of Nigerians whose funds were involved.

ICPC spokesperson, John Odey, who disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday, noted that the investigation has proceeded with the aim to retrieve public funds involved.

“The ICPC will therefore continue to investigate this matter in line with its statutory mandate and in the interest of transparency, accountability and the fight against corruption for the benefit of Nigeria,” noted the statement.

He said that the commission received a letter dated January 5, titled ‘Notice of Withdrawal of Petition against Engineer Farouk Ahmed’, signed by Dr O.J. Onoja, SAN and Associates, legal counsel to Dangote.

According to the statement: ”The letter from O.J. Onoja SAN, states that the petitioner has withdrawn the petition dated 16th December, 2025, submitted against Engineer Farouk Ahmed, the immediate past ACE/CEO of the NMDPRA, in its entirety, and that another law enforcement agency has taken over.

”The ICPC wishes to state categorically that in line with the provisions of sections 3(14) and 27(3) of its enabling Act, the investigations in the interest of the Nigerian people and the Nigerian state have already commenced and are presently ongoing.

