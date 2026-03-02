ICPC recovers wiretapping equipment from El-Rufai’s residence

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has disclosed new developments in its investigation involving former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, stating that electronic devices allegedly capable of intercepting communications and classified security documents were recovered from his Abuja residence.

The commission said it secured a 14-day detention order against the former governor from a Magistrate Court in Bwari, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), which is set to expire on Thursday.

ICPC denied claims that El-Rufai was being arbitrarily detained or subjected to repression and urged the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory to dismiss his application alleging violations of his fundamental human rights.

According to the commission, the former governor faces several corruption-related allegations, including questions surrounding the whereabouts of €1.4 million, 180 suspicious payments totaling N2.16 billion from a Consolidated Revenue Account linked to Kaduna State’s internally generated revenue (IGR) account, and transfers amounting to N428.12 million to undisclosed accounts.

The agency also confirmed that an aide linked to the investigation has fled the country.

The claims were contained in an affidavit sworn by ICPC litigation officer, David Efuk, before the FCT High Court, where El-Rufai is seeking his release and legal redress.

ICPC stated that the items were recovered in the presence of the former governor’s wife, Hadiza, and his son, Mohammed, adding that El-Rufai allegedly declined to cooperate with investigators and chose to remain silent pending his court appearance.

The anti-graft agency made the submissions in court filings seeking the dismissal of the fundamental human rights enforcement suit.

ICPC said: “On the 18th day of February, 2026, at about 7 pm, the applicant was released to the DSS by the EFCC to be handed over to the commission.

“On the 19th day of February, 2026, the commission obtained a remand order to keep the applicant in its custody for 14 days, which will lapse on the 5th day of March, 2026.

“The commission has since confronted the applicant with the retrieved documents during its preliminary investigation activities, but the applicant has refused to respond to interviews to date.”

ICPC maintained that the detention followed due process and stemmed from a petition alleging corrupt practices during el-Rufai’s tenure as a two-term governor of Kaduna State.

“Contrary to the depositions of the applicant in his supporting affidavit, he is lawfully held in the custody of the commission, and the commission has not breached any of his fundamental rights as claimed.

“ICPC does not arbitrarily arrest or detain suspects unlawfully, nor pose any physical danger to them.

“ICPC’s mandate is to investigate cases of corruption, abuse of office and related offences, and where there is prima facie evidence, prosecute alleged offenders.

“ICPC can only charge a person to court when investigations are concluded.

“Where investigation is ongoing, ICPC may request an alleged offender to report to its office daily until investigations are concluded or, where necessary, remand the alleged offender pending conclusion of investigations.

“ICPC undertakes to draw up charges against the applicant before the 5th of March, 2026, when the detention order will lapse.

“It is in the interest of justice to dismiss his application for lacking merit and allow the commission to investigate the allegations thoroughly in the public interest.”

The commission said it began preliminary investigations after receiving a petition and subsequently retrieved documents from banks and government institutions.

Efforts to invite el-Rufai for questioning reportedly failed until operatives tracked him to Abuja following information about his arrival at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

The agency noted that he had earlier responded to an invitation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), where he was detained and later granted administrative bail but remained in custody after failing to meet bail conditions.

The ICPC insists its actions were guided strictly by legal procedure as investigations continue.