ICPC goes after local govt. chairmen misappropriating public funds

In a proactive effort to safeguard local governments from corruption, Nigeria’s Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has introduced a new program aimed at preventing graft at the grassroots level.

The Accountability and Corruption Prevention Programme for Local Governments (CPP-LG), set to be formally launched soon, seeks to tackle systemic corruption, enhance transparency, and promote accountability in local government administration across the country.

The initiative arrives as local governments gain greater autonomy following recent legal affirmations, which have bolstered their financial independence and operational authority.

Speaking at a summit hosted by the Gombe State government, ICPC Chairman, Dr. Musa Aliyu, SAN, emphasized the urgency of preventing corruption in local governance.

Aliyu identified key issues plaguing local governments, including embezzlement of public funds, nepotism in appointments and resource allocation, contract inflation and other forms of financial mismanagement and resource misallocation that undermines service delivery.

“Systemic corruption undermines the effectiveness of local government functions, leading to inefficiencies, misallocation of resources, and eroded public trust,” Aliyu stated.

He further emphasized the role of poor oversight in perpetuating these problems. He said, “The lack of transparency and accountability further exacerbates these challenges, creating an enabling environment for corrupt practices.”

According to the chairman, the CPP-LG introduces a comprehensive set of preventive measures designed to stop corruption before it takes root.

The ICPC has already begun implementing some of these measures, monitoring local government performance and establishing baseline standards for transparency.

Aliyu underscored that preventing corruption in local governments requires a united effort from all stakeholders—government bodies, civil society organizations, the private sector, and the international community.

“Enhancing transparency and accountability in local governance is crucial for combating corruption and fostering a more equitable society,” he said.

He also urged collective support for the CPP-LG, emphasizing that only through sustained collaboration can Nigeria curb corruption and its associated social challenges.

The CPP-LG represents a forward-thinking strategy to protect local governments from the pitfalls of corruption, particularly as they embrace greater autonomy.

Aliyu expressed optimism about the program’s potential impact. “The fight against corruption demands collective action and unwavering dedication. Through sustained effort and commitment, Nigeria can build a brighter future where resources are used for the public good and every citizen can thrive,” he said

.