ICPC, FRSC partner on technology deployment to fight corruption, others

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has concluded plans to partner with Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to deploy more technology that would help to reduce opportunities for corrupt acts among motorists and law enforcement personnel.

They stated that the need for the partnership was necessitated by the need to ensure that technology is leveraged on to monitor people who break the law and pay their way through corrupt means.

They said that the fight against corruption and its vices required a collaboration and that a synergy between them would make their duties more effective.

The Chairman, ICPC, Bolaji Owasanoye during a 2-day joint operations of ICPC and FRSC on Thursday, in Abuja, said that there was need for collaboration by law enforcement agencies for effective law enforcement and that most crimes cross boundaries.

According to him, somebody who is committing a road offence and has bribed an officer of the Road Safety and such officer had collected, that singular act falls under ICPC act.

Owasanoye said that the act also contravenes the criminal code and violates the road safety commission act as well .

He said: “To be effective, law enforcement agencies must collaborate. Much more importantly, we need to deploy more technology that helps to reduce opportunity for crime.

“One good examples is the use of body cameras which we find usage in developed countries.

“Law Enforcement officers wear body camera and the public knows that transactions are been recorded and can be used and it helps to diminish corruption, “he said.

The ICPC chairman further emphasised that retail corruption affected the daily livelihood of citizens and that if it could be controlled or significantly diminished, it would improve not just the experience of citizens with governance but also make governance for the leaders easier.

On his part, the Corps Marshal, FRSC, Boboye Oyeyemi said that the Corps remained resolute in its commitment to live up to expectations of the statutory mandate.

Oyeyemi said that the Corps would also continually improve on the process and sustained stakeholder collaborations in an effort to create safer motoring environment for all Nigerian road users.

He further noted that with the deployment of technology, the law enforcement agency would be able to ensure that law offenders are adequately made to face the consequences of their actions.

