ICPC declares Buhari’s son-in-law, two others wanted over $65m fraud

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission has declared President Muhammad Buhari’s son-in-law, Gimba Yau Kumo, and two others wanted over alleged $65 million fraud.

Kumo, who was declared wanted along with two others by the anti-graft agency, was the former Managing Director, Federal Mortgage Bank (FMBN).

ICPC spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua, who disclosed the trio wanted in a notice published on the commission website yesterday, said Kumo was wanted alongside Tarry Rufus and Bola Ogunsola over alleged misappropriation and dispersion of national housing fund.

It said, “The persons whose pictures appear above, Tarry Rufus, Gimba Yau Kumo and Bola Ogunsola, are hereby declared wanted by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission in connection with issues bordering on misappropriation of National Housing Funds and diversion of the sum of $65m.”

While giving an update on the fraud case, Ogugua said, “Anyone who has useful information on their whereabouts should report to ICPC Headquarters, Abuja, any of the ICPC State Offices or the nearest police station.”

Kumo got married to Buhari’s daughter in October 2016 in Daura, Katsina State.

