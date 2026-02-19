ICPC confirms El-Rufai’s arrest amid corruption charges

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has confirmed the arrest of former Nasiru El-Rufai over corruption allegations.

The Commission stated that El-Rufai is currently in its custody in connection with an ongoing corruption investigation.

According to the anti-graft agency, the former Kaduna governor was taken into custody at the close of work on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, as part of an active probe into allegations of corrupt practices.

The confirmation was made in a brief statement issued by its spokesperson, Okor Odey, on the anti-graft agency’s social media account on Thursday.

“ El-Rufai is in the custody of the Commission in connection with ongoing investigations. El-Rufai’s detention is strictly related to investigations and forms part of our statutory mandate to examine suspected violations of anti-corruption laws,” the statement added.

The agency did not disclose the specific charges under review but indicated that further details would be released as the inquiry progresses.

The Commission emphasized that the investigation is being conducted in accordance with due process, highlighting its commitment to accountability and transparency in public service.