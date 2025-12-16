ICPC begins investigation on Dangote’s allegations against NMDPRA boss

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has launched an investigation into allegations levelled against the Managing Director of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Ahmed Farouk, by the Chairman of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote.

The probe commenced hours after Dangote submitted a petition directly to the ICPC Chairman at the commission’s headquarters on Constitution Avenue, Zone A9, Abuja, accusing the NMDPRA boss of corruption, financial impropriety, and abuse of office.

Confirming receipt of the petition, in which the businessman also demanded the arrest, investigation, and prosecution of Farouk for allegedly living beyond his means as a public servant, the commission said the allegations would be thoroughly investigated.

“The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) writes to confirm that it received a formal petition today Tuesday 16th December, 2025 from Alhaji Aliko Dangote through his lawyer. The petition is against the CEO of the NMDPRA, Alhaji Farouk Ahmed,” ICPC spokesperson John Odey, revealed in the statement.

In the petition submitted through his lawyer, Ogwu Onoja, on Tuesday, Dangote, alleged that the NMDPRA boss lived beyond his means, spending over $7 million on the education of his four children in Switzerland over six years upfront, despite a lifetime of public service earnings that could not justify such expenses.

The businessman further claimed that Farouk used his position at NMDPRA to embezzle and divert public funds for personal gain, a situation he said had sparked protests and public outcry while pledging to present evidence to substantiate his allegations of corrupt enrichment and abuse of office against the NMDPRA boss.

This petition comes amid broader controversies surrounding the NMDPRA’s regulatory oversight, particularly in relation to Dangote’s massive refinery project, which has been hailed as a game-changer for Nigeria’s energy independence but has also faced scrutiny over issues like product quality and market dynamics.