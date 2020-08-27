ICPC arrests 25 VIOs, FRSC, others over drivers’ license fraud 

No fewer than 25 Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIOs), Federal Road Safety Corps(FRSC), and Motor Vehicle Licencing Authority (MVLA) personnel have been arrested by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) alleged drivers’ license and vehicle particulars’ fraud.

It explained that arrest became imperative after different reports that the enforcement officers were involved in a series of fraud in connection with drivers’ license and vehicle particulars.

ICPC spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua, said that the arrests followed several complaints that the officials connived with touts to extort extra fees from applicants before their drivers’ licenses and vehicle particulars were processed.

Through a statement released to newsmen on Thursday, Ogugu said that the officers of the Department of State Services (DSS) and FRSC, jointly effected the arrest.

She stated that the officials were granted administrative bail by the commission and would be arraigned in court on conclusion of investigation.

Furthermore, she maintained that the exercise would be a continuous one and similar operations will be carried out in other centers to rid motor licensing administration of fraud and extortion.

“The operation was conducted in Ikeja, Somolu, Eti-Osa, and Anthony Drivers’ License Centres. Other places were Ojo, Oshodi, University of Lagos, Surulere, Agege, and Coker centres in Lagos State.

“Various sums of money and several incriminating documents and equipment were retrieved from the suspects during the operation,” the statement read.