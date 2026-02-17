ICPC arraigns works ministry director over money laundering allegations

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has arraigned Blessing Lere-Adams, a director at the Federal Ministry of Works, before the Federal High Court, Abuja over alleged money laundering and corruption.

Lere-Adams faces six charges under the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022; the Penal Code (Northern Nigeria) Federal Provisions Act; and the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000. The case, marked FHC/ABJ/CR/551/2025, involves alleged transactions said to have occurred between August 2022 and January 2024.

The arraignment follows ICPC investigations into complaints and reports alleging financial misconduct by the director while serving in the ministry.

The ICPC prosecution team, led by Onwuka Ngozi, contended that Lere-Adams received various sums of money from her subordinate, Henry David.

The commission further alleged that she received substantial sums from a subordinate, Henry David, which were reasonably suspected to be proceeds of corruption, and subsequently transferred portions of the funds to her husband, Olujimi Lere-Adams, and her son, Jafe Lere-Adams.

One of the counts reads “That you, Blessing Adiobome Lere-Adams, on or about August 18, 2022, in Abuja, while being a Director at the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, directly took possession of N2,000,000 transferred to your First Bank account by Henry David, your subordinate, when you reasonably ought to have known that such funds formed part of the proceeds of an unlawful act, to wit: corruption, thereby committing an offence contrary to section 18(2)(d) and punishable under section 18(3) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.”

Lere-Adams, who was represented in court by her lawyer, Nduka, pleaded not guilty to all charges and applied for bail.

Following an application by the defence for bail on liberal terms, Justice Liman granted the defendant bail in the sum of ₦5 million with one surety in the same amount.

The court ordered that the surety must reside within its jurisdiction and provide a verifiable address, submit two passport photographs for verification by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), and file a sworn affidavit alongside three years’ tax clearance for the court’s review.

At the request of defence counsel, and without objection from the prosecution, the court allowed a 72-hour grace period for the defendant to fulfil the bail conditions. Justice Liman warned that failure to meet the requirements within the stipulated period would result in the revocation of the bail.

The matter was subsequently adjourned to April 20, 2026, for hearing.

Reacting to the arraignment, ICPC spokesperson John Okorie Odey said the commission remains committed to holding public servants accountable and ensuring that those who abuse positions of trust for personal gain are brought to justice.