ICPC arraigns suspended REA boss, businessman over N15M fraud

The trial of former Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed and his Finance Commissioner Ademola Banu continued on March 11, 2024, at the Kwara State High Court, with allegations of misappropriating N5.78B in public funds meant for education projects.

A retired Permanent Secretary at the Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEF), Musa Dasuk, testified as the EFCC’s second witness, during which he revealed that the state government, under Ahmed’s leadership, requested UBEC funds for 2013 and 2014 to pay teachers’ salaries, despite the funds being earmarked for educational infrastructure.

“The then Commissioner for Finance, Ademola Banu, initially made an oral request for the release of the 2013 UBEC Matching Grant to pay teachers’ salaries,” Dasuki said,

He added that SUBEF insisted on a written request, which was later sent, and the funds were released into a state account at Skye Bank.

Dasuki further disclosed that SUBEF opposed the request, fearing it would stall ongoing projects, but complied after assurances of repayment.

He stated, “A letter was written to that effect from the office of the Commissioner for Finance, signed on his behalf, and the money was released immediately.”

However, the funds were never repaid, stalling projects like the construction of 40 classroom blocks, VIP toilets, and ICT centers.

“Many contractors protested due to non-payment for completed projects,” Dasuki noted.

During cross-examination, Dasuki confirmed neither Ahmed nor Banu was a SUBEF member.

Justice Mahmud Abdulgafar adjourned the case to March 13, 2025, for further hearing.

The EFCC, led by Rotimi Jacobs, SAN, continues to build its case against the defendants.