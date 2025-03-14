ICPC arraigns Kebbi former LG official, finance director over N54M fraud

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has arraigned former a Sole Administrator of Sakaba Local Government Area in Kebbi State, Abubakar Makuku, and his Director of Finance and Supply, Ahmed Fakai, over an alleged N54M contract fraud.

The duo who were arraigned before before Justice E. Gakko of the Federal High Court in Birnin-Kebbi, face charges of abuse of office, fraudulent contract awards, and financial misconduct.

The ICPC alleged that Makuku diverted N10M intended for official engagements to enrich himself personally and awarded contracts without following due process.

A charge against him read, “That you, Abubakar Bawa Makuku, in May 2016 or thereabout, at Sakaba Local Government Area of Kebbi State, while serving as Sole Administrator, used your office to confer corrupt advantage upon yourself by receiving N10,000,000.00 (Ten Million Naira) in cash from the Finance and Supply office of Sakaba Local Government. The funds were designated for official government activities but were not utilized for their intended purpose. You thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.”

Fakai is accused by the ICPC of withdrawing N54M in cash from the Sakaba Local Government account in six batches of N9M each, allegedly to evade financial reporting protocols.

One charge against him read,“That you, Ahmed Abdullahi Fakai, in June 2016 or thereabout, at Sakaba Local Government Area of Kebbi State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, while serving as Director of Finance & Supply, withdrew a total of N54,000,000.00 (Fifty-Four Million Naira) from the Sakaba Local Government bank account at First Bank Nigeria Plc in six tranches of N9,000,000.00 each, with the intent to avoid the legal duty of reporting the said sum. You thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 19(1)(c) and punishable under Section 19(2)(b) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.”

After the charges were read to them on Thursday, both defendants pleaded not guilty to the three-counts against them.

Prosecuting counsel Hamza Sani urged the court to set a trial date, while defense counsel J.D. Adeyemi’s bail application was unopposed.