ICPC arraigns civil defence officer for N1.7m fraud

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has arraigned a senior officer of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Deputy Superintendent Sani Yakubu, before Justice Isiaka of Kaduna State High Court 12 on a three-count charge bordering on criminal breach of trust and misappropriation of funds.

The arraignment followed an investigation by the Commission after receiving a petition accusing the officer of diverting funds meant for a private citizen.

Yakubu was accused of misappropriating ₦1,720,000 belonging to Vennica Idoko while acting in his official capacity as a civil defence officer.

According to the charge sheet, the defendant received the money on behalf of Idoko but dishonestly converted the entire amount to his personal use.

The offences, according to the agency, contravene Sections 294, 300, and 86 of the Penal Code Law of Kaduna State, which relate to criminal breach of trust and misappropriation of property.

One of the counts reads that the accused “dishonestly misappropriated the sum of ₦1,720,000 belonging to Mrs. Vennica Idoko, being money officially received on her behalf,” thereby committing an offence contrary to Section 294 of the Penal Code.

In a dramatic turn of events, when the charges were read, DSC Yakubu broke down in tears and pleaded guilty to all three counts, visibly overcome by guilt and remorse for his actions.

Following his plea, Justice Isiaka adjourned the case to November 12, 2025, for judgment and sentencing.

In a statement issued on Friday, ICPC spokesperson Demola Bakare reaffirmed the Commission’s resolve to hold public officers accountable for betraying the trust reposed in them by citizens. He warned that any officer who exploits official authority for personal gain will face the full weight of the law.

The Commission emphasized that corruption in any form erodes public confidence in government institutions and assured Nigerians that such misconduct will not be tolerated.