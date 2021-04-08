Ibrahimovic readies for acting debut in Asterix film

Italian club side, AC Milan forward, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has said plans have been concluded to make his big-screen debut in the next Asterix film and showcase his other talent that was hidden to fans and admirers.

The celebrated Swedish striker noted that the opportunity would allow him to explore another career line aside from football pitch and also enable him give his fans the best in the movie industry.

Announcing the development on his social media page on Thursday, the 39-year-old posted the word ‘Antivirus’, the name of his character using the typeset and colors associated with the Goscinny/Uderzo heroes.

Ibrahimovic, who was recently recalled to the Swedish national team and is likely to feature in this year’s delayed Euro 2020, will play a Roman called Caius Antivirus in “Asterix and Obelix: the Middle Empire”, the fifth film in the live-action series.

The film, which would be directed by Guillaume Canet who also plays Asterix the Gaul, would also star Oscar-winner Marion Cotillard as Cleopatra and Gilles Lellouche as Obelix.

Production of the film was due to take place last year but was delayed due to the pandemic.

With a budget of over 60 million euros ($71 million), it is already shaping up to be one of the biggest French productions.