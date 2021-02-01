Ibom Airlines introduces loyalty programme

Ibom Airlines Limited has introduced a customer loyalty programme, the ‘Ibom Flyer’. First time customers of the airline will have the chance to be rewarded for their continuous loyalty. The airline, in a press release, said the program offers distinctive value by delivering unique recognition, rewards and differentiated service levels.

The Ibom Flyer is a reward programme which requires members to sign up, after which they will be assigned a unique membership number and access to a member’s portal. As they fly, members are entitled to earn miles in an exchangeable loyalty currency called “Gold Stars”. These earned Gold Stars can be exchanged for Ibom Air flight tickets and class upgrades amongst other benefits. The three benefit tiers on the program are Green Flyer, Orange Flyer and Top Flyer. Members can move from one tier to the next as they earn Gold Stars.

Chief Operating Officer of Ibom Air, George Uriesi, assured Ibom Air customers that the airline was committed to bringing them world-class services and that as the airline expands, many more innovative services would be introduced to demonstrate Ibom Air’s commitment to customer satisfaction.