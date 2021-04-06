Ibom Air commences flights to Gambia, other West African countries

Ibom Air, owned by the government of Akwa Ibom and one of the newest airlines in the country, is set to commence West African regional flight operations, starting with The Gambia.

This agreement was reached when the Gambian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mohamadou Musa Njie met with the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel at Government House, Uyo, the state capital.

The governor thanked the Gambian High Commissioner and the President of Gambia for indicating interest in bilateral relations with Akwa Ibom in commerce, industry and aviation development.

“We are actually planning a regional flight with Ibom Air, so we hope by next month we should take delivery of two brand new A220 300 series Airbuses, we want to use that for regional flights. I will get this to be discussed at the directors meeting of Ibom Air so that we can also consider Banjul,” the governor said.

The governor acknowledged the tourism potentials in The Gambia and advised other West African countries to take advantage of the tourism potentials that Ibom Air is offering.

The High Commissioner Mohamadou Musa Njie had commended the governor for the great achievements recorded by Ibom Air and expressed the willingness of his country to have Ibom Air commence operations into Banjul.

He presented a letter written by the President of The Gambia requesting the Akwa Ibom government to extend the operations of Ibom Air to The Gambia.

The letter also conveyed the invitation by the President of The Gambia, Adama Barrow to Emmanuel for a visit to strengthen industrial and trade relations.