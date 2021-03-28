Ibom Air acquires new aircraft, extends domestic flight to five routes

Ibom Air, the Akwa Ibom State owned airline and one of the newest in country, said it would create about five new domestic routes and acquire new aircraft before the end of the year.

This was disclosed by the airline’s Chief Operating Officer, George Uriesi, in Abuja at theAbuja Jabamah Tourism Expo2021,” added that such effort would improve connectivity within the country.

According to him, the move will bring the airline route network to nine domestic destinations and 15 routes from the current five destinations and seven routes.

“Expanding our route footprint in 2021 is critical to Ibom Air’s sustainable business success. We will also venture ’slowly’ into the region in the second half of 2021.

“We carried our 500,000th passenger on Monday March 1. We will operate our 10,000th flight in April. The business has grown very fast and thus overall capacity has become an issue .

“We will be introducing a new fleet of aircraft. We will make an order for higher capacity but highly efficient ‘brand new’ aircraft shortly, which we intend to introduce into the market sooner than later,”he said

Speaking in the same programme, Orman Esin, the state’s Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Akwa Ibom, said the state was actually experiencing speedy socio-economic development.

Esin said such development was made possible by the visionary and pragmatic leadership of the Gov. Udom Emmanuel led administration.

According to him, the state prides itself with numerous natural resources, historical heritage cites and world class infrastructure which make it Nigeria’s choice destination and an investors haven.

He said: “ Experience Akwa Ibom seeks to showcase and inform the world of the uncommon potentials strategically embedded in Akwa Ibom.

“Experience Akwa Ibom will run you through this wonders ranging from the Victor Attah International Airport, Ibom Air, Ibom Specialty Hospital, Ibom E-Library, Ibom Power Plant, the 21 Story Smart Complex, International Worship Centre.

“ The Confluence River, Mbo Forest Game Reserve, Women War Museum, The Bridge of No Return, slave dungeon, Mary Slessor Cairn, , Ibom Hotel and Golf Resort, Amalgamation House, arts and craft market, Oron Museum.”