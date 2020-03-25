IBDC assures uninterrupted power supply, bar staff from physical contact with customers

By Temitope Akintoye,

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) has disclosed that it is set to curb all forms of physica interation between its staff and disco customers pending time when proper prevention equipment such as hand gloves, face masks and hand sanitizers would be made available at its outlets, for use by staff members.

It explained that its move was motivated by need to put measures in place mitigating against spread of the deadly coronavirus in its designated areas of operation and also to protect members of its staff as well as customers against being infected by the viral pandemic.

The Head of IBEDC Branding and Corporate Communication, Angela Olarenwaju, who said that the coronavirus infection was a major threat being faced by the country and that it was expediengt that all firms, corporations and companies do their best to aid government in its move against the virus, added that the power distributing company was ready to provide uninterrupted power supply to all regions under its influence.

Speaking through a statement released to newsmen on Wednesday, Olanrewaju affirmed that the company’s stautory duty would not be crippled by the health crisis, but that by curbing staff interaction with customers, and becoming fully reliant on electronic channels of communication and resolution of official matters concerning customers, the disco would become more efficient in the discharge of its duties, thus, making for better power supply to its customers.

She revealed that the stages of implementation would include scaling down on numbers of available staff at its offices, ensuring that online payment paltforms were functional and active, and that IBEDC customer care lines were fully manned with staff who were competent to deal with all customer complaints.

Furthermore, Olanrewaju revealed that due to the scaling down, the company had issued directives to all Customer Relationship Officers, Commercial Line Workers and any other employee who’s job required regular physical meetings with customers to suspend all activities immediately until IBEDC was fully equiped to handle potential situations which could arise fromsuc interactions.

The unit head reiterated that the disco was committed to ensuring that its customers enjoyed seemless service despite existing health care crisis in the nation, making assurances that, in event of a national lockdown, IBEDC would remain on hand with adequate distribution of uninterrupted power supply to its customers.

“This development is aimed at reducing physical contact in complaince with social distancing protocols as have been advised by medical professionals. Similarly, gloves, hand sanitisers and medical masks have been distributed across our franchise to ensure the safety of all the staff on essential duties who cannot work remotely,”

“IBEDC management is therefore, strongly recommending that customers should call the customer care number 07001239999 to report faults and make enquiries. They should make use of our hassle-free payment platform such as www.festwallet.com, www.quickteller.com,USSD,M cash, transact or visit www.ibedc.com for more options,” she said.