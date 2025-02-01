IBB shaped my leadership style- Abbas

The Speaker House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, and Niger State Governor, Umaru Bago, have eulogized Nigeria’s former military president Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, popularly called IBB, as a leader with exemplary qualities, saying he shaped our understanding on leadership.

They said that the former military president supported and guided them in their new roles, ensuring that they maintain leadership qualities in their new offices.

Abbas and Bago noted that the support they often received from IBB has tremendously helped in shaping them in their roles of exemplary leadership.

They stated this yesterday during a courtesy visit on Babangida at his Uphill residence in Minna, the Nigerian state capital.

Among the entourage on the visit were the Niger State Deputy Governor, Comrade Yakubu Garba and Members Federal House of Representatives from the State.

In a statement released by the governor”s Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, the visit by both personalities was to seek for blessings from the elder statesman and seek his fatherly counsel.