IBB played crucial role in modern Nigeria’s development- Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Nigeria’s former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida, popularly called IBB, on his 83rd birthday, describing him as the major player in the development of modern Nigeria.

Tinubu said that Babangida policies and programs especially on infrastructure assisted in growth and development of the nation many years after the administration had left office.

In a statement released by his Media aide, Ajuri Ngelale, the president stated that the eight years of the administration was strategic in the development of the nation.

According to the statement, Babangida’s “endeavours towards the development of the nation, especially in infrastructure and otherwise, notably the completion of the Third Mainland Bridge which at the time was the longest bridge in Africa.

The President acknowledged the role of Babangida in the sculpting of modern Nigeria, and “commends him for his services to the nation”.

Tinubu, meanwhile, wished the former head of state many more years in good health”

It will be recalled that Babangida, fondly called IBB, was Nigeria’s military president from 1985 to 1993.