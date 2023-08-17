IBB is one of Nigeria’s outstanding leader- Obi

As the former military head of state, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (retd) celebrates his 82nd birthday, he Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) during the February general elections, Peter Obi, has hailed former military leader, describing him as one of the most outstanding and experienced leaders providing leadership directions for the progress of Nigeria.

Obi said that his administration had a remarkable impact on the economy, opening up many sectors to attract investors and create employments for many across the country.

He stated this yesterday through his official social media handle, in a post that was accompanied with a picture Obi took with the ex-military ruler popularly known as ‘IBB’.

According to him, “Gen. Babangida has made a visible and huge impact on Nigeria’s socio-political and economic development by opening up the economy and strengthening the private sector, which as I have always maintained, is the engine of economic growth in any nation.

“Through his pragmatic economic policies, Nigeria’s economy was fundamentally reformed and redirected. As a result, our national economy witnessed a boom in most sectors. At critical moments when leadership was required, he courageously stepped forward to inspire our nation.

“He remains an unflinching patriot whose desire for the unity and progress of the nation is unfailing. As one of our experienced and outstanding leaders, his voice of wisdom has continued to resonate through the nation, as he continues to offer wise counsel and leadership directions, for the progress of our dear country,” Obi added.

The former Anambra State governor prayed God Almighty grant IBB more healthy, fruitful, and happy years ahead, and to keep blessing and protecting him and his family always.

