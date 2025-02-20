IBB inspired me to join politics- Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu, has said former President Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, showed unusual courage and patriotism by admitting that late M.K.O. Abiola won the June 12 election in 1993, just as he disclosed that the former military officer inspired him to join politics.

The President, who was the Special Guest of Honour at the launch of Babangida’s autobiography, ” A Journey in Service,” and the fundraising for the IBB Presidential Library Project, saluted the former leader’s contribution to the country’s history and development.

General Babangida confirmed for the first time in 32 years that Abiola had won the historic June 12 election based on collated results.

The annulment was a watershed moment in Nigeria’s democratic history, precipitating a political crisis and hastened his exit from power.

President Tinubu said the admission by the former leader, who the country from August 1985 to August 1993, about Abiola’s victory will help to set the records properly.

“I am glad about the revelation of June 12. My General, we will not forget to pray for you. I listened to you carefully. I am not here to read a speech. I am here to pay homage.

“Let me say thank you for everything, for who you are, what you are, and how you have contributed to the history of this great country,’’ he said.

Tinubu said he will continue to do his best for the country by making tough decisions to reposition the economy.

He called on Nigerians to refocus their time, energy, and resources on building the country that remains their home and be more mindful of changes in global migration laws that could impede their dreams of a better life.

“I am glad about what is happening in America and Europe, the contradiction you have seen now. What is it telling us? It is telling us to wake up and make Africa a better place, particularly this country, Nigeria.

“I have seen the need to make some decisions on behalf of this country. I want to thank all of you for your mandate, patience, and perseverance. Whatever might have happened, we have heard the truth from our dear leader, father, and uncle, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida,’’ he added.

President Tinubu thanked Gen. Babangida for his foresight in ensuring the private sector’s growth in Nigeria.

“Without you, people like me will not be in politics. I thank you for your progressive revolution. You said you wanted young, brilliant people in politics. We met you in Dodan Barracks. You inspired some of us. And when you look at the programme today, the names of bankers and many of us here today for this library project are all because they believe in the visionary Babangida. Thank you for what you are.”

President Tinubu thanked the leaders who graced the occasion, adding that the sacrifice was worth it.

“Let me start from the celebrant; I listened to your remarks, your recollection of history. The dream, progressive ideas, the joy of being alive today, 32 years after, to give us an account of stewardship and service.

“Your Excellency, it is challenging to find the people present here if not because of your personality, character, and impact.

“Former President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, thank you for the keynote remarks and your contributions to ECOWAS and commitment to Africa’s sovereignty.

“To our brother, Ernest Bai Koroma, former President of Sierra Leone: I met you before I became president and interacted with you. Fate has brought us together again.

“To our father, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, I am glad about the restoration of your rank and everything. We learn history from you. Thank you for who you are and your commitment to nation-building.

“To former President Goodluck Jonathan, we sometimes interact, argue and discuss the future of this country”.

President Tinubu noted the former military leader’s efforts to set the pace for democratic elections in the country.

“One thing that I cannot forget when you were in office. You recall that we were elected lawmakers, and you kept postponing our inauguration. You summoned us to Abuja. And when we became rancorous, you summoned us to the International Conference Centre.

“I was not expecting to say anything. I was sitting down, thinking whether you would not inaugurate us again. But when Dr Patrick Dele Cole summoned me to remark, I confronted you, saying that you had an opportunity to make history that day, and you failed to do it. Why not inaugurate us? Why are you calling us back and postponing the inauguration?

“They all thought I would end up in jail, but you came out at the end of the remark and shook my hands. I can’t forget that day. You are courageous. That’s an inspiration that was so impactful in our own lives.

“But when we returned to the hotel, the doors were locked, and there were no keys”.

The President said the former President deserved the sacrifice made by many to be at the event.

“So many of the bankers when we came to you, I was with Mobil, and we were discussing, with I think, late Abubakar Alhaji, who was Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Finance,’’

The President noted that Gen. Babangida’s approval of operational licenses for banks and deregulation of the economy started the wave of new-generation banks.

“Nigeria has never been the same since then. You have made your marks,’’ he added.