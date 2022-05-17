Ibadan Polytechnic postpones exams indefinitely over student unrest

Following a series of protests by students of the Polytechnic in Ibadan, Oyo State over the inability to pay tuition fees, the school management has postponed the second-semester examinations for the 2021/2022 academic session indefinitely to allow indigent students to pay their tuition fees, as stipulated by the school guidelines.

The institution stated that it had earlier informed the students to balance up their school fees but they had failed to comply which led to restricting them from writing the examinations.

The institution’s Public Relations Officer, Soladoye Adewole, said that those protesting were students, who refused to pay their tuition fees for the completion of their registration.

According to him, many of them have not paid and as a result, they have not completed their registration and the management is insisting that those who have not completed their registration, and have not paid will not write the examination.

He said: “So, they suddenly woke up to realise this on the day they are supposed to start their examinations. One to two weeks ago they were busy celebrating their Hall Week, Towns celebration, and other celebrations, forgetting to pay their tuition fee, which might have been given to them by their parents or guardians,”

Adewole, while speaking to newsmen on Tuesday said that since the students knew that the school management would enforce a “No Pay, No Examinations” they employed their own strategy to halt the scheduled examinations.

The Spokesperson disclosed that the examinations have been called off, but the management is going to re-strategise and come up with a resolving solution to address the students.

He further emphasized that any student that does not pay or complete his or her registration is not a student of the Polytechnic except if they do the needful.

Meanwhile, one of the students, who pleaded anonymity, said that some of them had paid their tuition fees but, they were unable to print their course forms so they couldn’t proceed with registrations, while some who started their registration have yet to complete it due to various reasons.

As gathered that some students of the polytechnic had on Monday paralysed academic activities in the institution, disrupting the commencement of the second-semester examinations of the institution with their protests.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

