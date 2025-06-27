Ibadan Poly ex-students reject change of institution’s name 

Former students of the Polytechnic, Ibadan, have faulted the move by Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, to rename the institution after an ex-governor, Omololu Olunloyo, who was the first Rector of the school, demanding that the decision be reversed immediately.

They described the decision made by Makinde as a plan to discard the rich heritage and history of the institution, which has been a school that has helped to develop the state.

According to the ex-students, the former name has helped to reflect the institution’s history, values, and mission for which the Polytechnic was established in the state.

They stated this in a letter jointly signed by the President, Olamide Oladipupo, the Secretary, Tolase Azeez, and the Publicity Secretary, Ridwan Akinade, and seen by our correspondent on Friday.

According to the letter, “We, the Students’ Union Government of The Polytechnic Ibadan, are writing to express our utmost disapproval and disappointment at the recent decision to rename our institution. We strongly believe that this decision is unjustifiable and disregards the rich heritage and history of our beloved school.

“For over 50 years, The Polytechnic Ibadan has been a beacon of academic excellence, producing outstanding graduates who have made significant contributions to society. The name “The Polytechnic Ibadan” is synonymous with quality education and has earned respect and recognition nationwide. Renaming the institution would erase its identity and legacy, causing irreparable harm to its reputation and alumni.

“We urge you to reconsider this decision and allow our school to retain its original name, which reflects its history, values, and mission. We are willing to engage in dialogue to find alternative solutions that benefit the institution.

“We request an immediate reversal of this decision and look forward to a prompt response”, the letter added.

Earlier, the governor explained that the decision to name the institution after the deceased former governor was to immortalise him with the school that he midwifed.

Makinde, who announced the decision at the Interdenominational Commendation Service in honour of Olunloyo inside the Obafemi Awolowo stadium, Ibadan, added that the school remain the best facility to remember the good works of the former governor.

He said: “We gathered not just to mourn, but to honour His Excellency. To reflect not only on a life well-lived, but on a life that left deep and enduring footprints on the sands of Oyo State’s history — and indeed, Nigeria’s. And to honour him, we will be renaming The Ibadan Polytechnic, where he served as the first Rector, the Omololu Olunloyo Polytechnic, Ibadan”.