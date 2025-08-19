Ibadan North: How ‘Powerless’ minister frittered away a golden chance

“If they don’t invite us to the tying of the nuptial knot, and those who want to untie it decide to invite us, we won’t sit idle; we will honour them for finding us worthy of the invite.”

The above roughly translated quote from the late strongman of Ibadan politics, Chief Lamidi Aribiyi Adedibu, aptly captures what played out last weekend in Oyo State, where the All Progressives Congress (APC) suffered a scandalous defeat to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Ibadan North Federal Constituency by-election.

By the constitution of the APC, the Minister of Power, Bayo Adelabu, being the only minister from Oyo State, automatically assumes leadership of the party in the state. However, he remains powerless when it comes to real politics in Oyo State, where we have established forces like Senators Sarafadeen Abiodun Alli, Fatai Buhar, and Teslim Folarin. Folarin, who was the APC governorship candidate in 2023, practically handled logistics for the party during the presidential election and he did so well to the admiration of all.

During the governorship election, Adelabu not only openly campaigned against the APC and its candidate, but also contested on the platform of the Accord Party. Yet, he was rewarded with a ministerial appointment. Meanwhile, Folarin and other loyalists who had held the party together were sidelined. They moved on, clinging to the hope that someday, the presidency and the party leadership would deem them worthy of compensation.

Then came the by-election. At first, the Power Minister showed little or no interest in who would fly the party’s flag for the election. The other leaders of the Oyo APC met and agreed to field Umar-Faruk Arisekola. Ordinarily, given that Umar-Faruk had followed Adelabu to the Accord Party, Folarin should not have supported him. But the former Senate Leader was said to have acted like a true political leader and began mobilising support for him. In no distant time, virtually all party leaders, including the wife of former Governor Ajimobi, Mrs. Florence Ajimobi, aligned with the project.

However, while they were waiting for the official confirmation of Umar-Faruk’s candidacy, the Power minister introduced an Osun-born aspirant and insisted it had to be him or no one. Not even attempts to remind Adelabu of the role the late Arisekola Alao, Umar-Faruk’s father, played in his growth and rise could change his mind. He eventually had his way and the other leaders of the party stayed away.

In the week of the election, Imo State Governor and Chairman of Progressive Governors Forum, Hope Uzodinma, reached out to some of the leaders, including Folarin to support the party’s candidate for the by-election. They obliged and all returned to see how the situation could be salvaged. However, upon learning of their involvement, the minister’s camp began spreading the narrative that they had only come to claim credit for an election the minister had already won for the APC. This insult infuriated the leaders, who then chose instead to step aside and let the minister “burn his fingers.” That was what exactly played out in last Saturday’s election.

Going forward, if President Bola Tinubu truly desires to win Oyo State convincingly, deliberate efforts must be made to reach out to Folarin’s camp. Reward and motivation are essential to energising loyal party supporters to remain committed and to work even harder for the party’s success. Having kept the APC alive when Adelabu defected, it is only just and fair to compensate that camp. Their voices must be heard, they should be respected, and their loyalty acknowledged. They have earned not just a seat at the table, but the right to contribute to decisions that will shape the party’s direction in the state.

Having tried Adelabu without results, giving him another chance would only set Oyo APC further back. As things stand today, if he clinches the party’s 2027 governorship ticket, it would certainly trigger a major backlash and discontent within the party, as most members will likely adopt a “sidon look” approach while his Accord Party loyalists take the lead, just as we saw last Saturday.

A stitch in time, they say, saves nine!