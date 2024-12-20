Ibadan funfair organiser in coma after 35 childrens’ death

A member of the media organizing committee for the ill-fated Ibadan children funfair and owner of the Agidigbo FM, Oriyomi Hamzat, has been hospitalized after going into coma, following the stampede that resulted in 35 children’s death during the event in Oyo State.

Sources said that the ace broadcaster slumped and became unconscious after the number of casualties increased to 35 and six others were placed on intensive care following the injuries sustained at the funfair venue in Islamic High School, Ibadan.

They added on Friday that the media guru is on admission at a popular hospital where he was rushed to after slumping over the casualties from the event championed by the Ooni of Ife Adeyeye Ogunwusi’s former wife, Naomi.

The Spokesperson for the Oyo Police Command, Adewale Osifeso, confirmed this while responding to questions on a popular television show but did not reveal the name.

He said: “One of the major partners in the event is in coma. We are waiting for him to regain consciousness and we will bring him in for questioning over what the entire exercise go South.

“We have assigned a police officer to monitor his progress and possibly bring him to the command when he wakes up”, he added.

Osifeso, meanwhile, faulted the claim by the management of Agidigbo FM that they were only contacted to run media adverts for the show, saying the organization was involved in planning of the event and not just the adverts they did for the funfair.

“They were made the official media for the event because of its popularity and their listenership base within Oyo State particularly Ibadan where the event was held”.

He noted that considering the huge publicity done for the event, the venue was filled to capacity hours before the kickoff.

“The media organization did extensive publicity for the event and on the stipulated date, the guests arrived 5 hours before the event started.

“Among the guests, impatience e have the early birds who had gained entrance into the premises and occupied the available space. But the stampede started brewing after those outside the venue began to demand that they are allowed to enter the premises. And later, all entire place became a scene’.

Earlier, Osifeso had disclosed that 35 children died and six others sustained varying degrees of injuries while trying to escape from the stampede.