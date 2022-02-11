Ibadan electric restores power to Oyo Govt. house, secretariat, after 4days blackout

The Oyo State Government secretariat and other property around the state capital, Ibadan, may begin to have power supply restored to their buildings following the agreement reached between the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) and the state government on electricity debt and taxes.

Both parties have resolved the differences that led the state to seal some business offices of IBEDC and the disconnection of the secretariat that also houses the office of the State Governor, Seyi Makinde.

The controversies between the electricity firm and the Oyo state government were that while the state was yet to pay N450 million electricity bill accrued in three years, the IBEDC has over N400 million unremitted taxes.

And to resolve the face-off that had affected communities on same feeder with the government offices, the two parties, after a meeting at the Government Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan declared their readiness to work together and find an amicable resolution on all issues surrounding the face-off.

Through a joint statement released shortly after a meeting, the Disco and the government vowed to continue to work together in the interest of the residents of the state.

In the statement signed by Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Temilolu Ashamu, and Chief Operating Officer, IBEDC, John Ayodele, yesterday, assured members of the public of the restoration of electricity as soon as possible.

They added that the two parties would continue an amicable resolution of the issue and work together to make electricity meters available to all residents of the state.

The statement read in part: “This is to notify the general public that the Oyo State Government and the IBEDC have resolved and agreed to work together in the interest of the public.

“The general public is hereby assured of the restoration of electricity supply as soon as possible, while the two parties shall continue amicable resolution of the issue in the interest of the public, including working together to make electricity meters available to residents of the state”.

