Ibadan electric disconnects Makinde’s office, Oyo secretariat over N450m debt

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) has disconnected the Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde, office and other offices within the state’s secretariat over unpaid N450 million outstanding bills accrued for over three years.

As gathered, IBEDC puts the entire Secretariat in a blackout after efforts to secure the state government assurance that the outstanding funds would be paid in due course.

Meanwhile, the state government has deployed its staff to seal offices owned by the electricity firm after removing the power supply from its offices to further press for their demands in the state.

In a statement by IBED on Wednesday, the company’s Chief Operating Officer, John Ayodele, explained that the firm embarked on the disconnection after efforts to persuade the government to pay proved abortive.

Ayodele, in the statement released by Lead, Media Relations of IBEDC, Busolami Tunwase, said that all that was done by the firm was not to disregard the governor but to seek his intervention on the funds.

Part of the statement reads: “The management of IBEDC hereby informs its esteemed customers of the retaliatory and illegal action of the Oyo State Government over the issue of its huge indebtedness.

“The Oyo State Government on Wednesday 9 February 2022 commenced the sealing of our offices within the state over some suddenly contrived debts labelled revenue bills and personal income without due notification.

“This issue of revenue bills and personal income arising now is quite suspicious. Oyo State Government is owing IBEDC a whooping consumption outstanding of N450 million for over a period of three years.

“No business in this country can run successfully with such a huge outstanding, the power we distribute to customers must be accounted for and paid for, we have no choice but to disconnect the Oyo State Secretariat, so it is worrisome to see that the government has sealed off our offices with this underhand and arm twisting tactics, instead of paying the debt owed.

“This was not done in good faith and it would have a damaging effect on the business and service delivery to our customers.”

Rather than pay, Ayodele said that the government through its officials, retaliated by sealing its offices, claiming that IBEDC was owing revenue bills and personal income hence the action.

While debunking the claim, Ayodele explained that the company, as part of efforts to get the outstanding paid, initiated several engagements through correspondences and physical meetings, but all these efforts yielded no positive result.

As gathered, officials of the state’s revenue collection agency were seen at some of the IBEDC offices asking the staff to vacate the premises before putting it under lock.

The officials were said not to have indicated reasons for shutting down the electricity distribution firm but indications emerged that the disagreement between the firm and the government over the unpaid bill was responsible for the developments.

