I won’t tolerate officers’ lawlessness- Wike

Amid criticism from colleagues over conducts towards a Naval officer, Lieutenant Ahmed Yerima, during an enforcement exercise targeted at retrieving a land, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has insisted that his decision to confront the military officers deployed by former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo (retd) to the disputed land was to put a stop to impunity within Abuja.

Wike, who reiterated his respect for the Nigerian military over their contribution to the protection of lives and property across the country, stressed that the armed forces must operate within the law.

The Rivers State former governor stated this on Thursday while addressing journalists in Abuja over the conduct of military officers, both serving and retired, within the seat of power.

His comments followed a confrontation with a naval officer, Lt. Ahmed Yerima, who denied him access to a disputed land, allegedly belonging to Gambo.

While stressing that the FCTA under his watch would not condone lawlessness by military officers, serving or retired, the minister noted that his conduct during the enforcement exercise while lawful.

Responding to critics who faulted his visit to the site, the minister said he could not sit idly as a public officer while government officials were being attacked.

“How can I sit as a minister when government officials are being attacked and beaten up, officials at the level of directors? And I’ll just sit in my office doing what?”.

“I have respect for the military. I will continue to respect them because I know what they stand for.

“So anybody trying to bring a collision there, to say, ‘Oh, he is having a problem with the military,’ it is not correct. I don’t have a problem with the military, and I will not have a problem.”

He explained that his actions were guided strictly by law, not by sentiment or emotion, adding that there were no documents to prove the military owned the land.

The former Rivers State governor faulted the use of military personnel to obstruct lawful enforcement activities by FCT officials.

Wike disclosed that the FCTA had, in the past, engaged the military hierarchy, including a former head of state and president, on similar matters, adding that the issues were handled with mutual respect and understanding.

He recalled that when the police had a similar issue, he personally visited the site where buildings were being constructed under a power line, and the Inspector-General of Police ensured the construction was stopped.

“Many influential Nigerians have had similar land issues. Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, a former head of state and president, will simply call me. He’ll say, ‘Minister, I have a problem on this land, can you help?’ and I’ll solve it.

“That is a former head of state — a former president — who has the courtesy to call the minister. General T.Y. Danjuma will do the same. They never sent soldiers to attack anybody. They just call,” Wike said.

The minister also faulted the naval officer for allegedly referring to police officers on the scene as “bloody police.”

“Nobody talks like that. A security man saying, ‘Bloody police! Who are these bloody police that will talk to you?’ You say you’re a commissioned officer, to God be the glory, but it is these same government officials you’re beating — the ones who made you what you are,” he stated.

Meanwhile, he urged Nigerians to learn to obey the law, adding that the FCT Administration would not tolerate any attempt to violate land use regulations or obstruct government officials performing their lawful duties.

The minister reaffirmed his commitment to developing the FCT in line with President Bola Tinubu’s vision of restoring order and sanity to the nation’s capital.

“As long as I remain FCT Minister, the law will take its course. Abuja must reflect the image of Nigeria—disciplined, planned, and lawful,” Wike declared.