Wike promises not to fight fubara anymore

Minister of Federal Capital Territory and former Governor of Rivers, Nyesom Wike, has said that he would no longer fight his successor, Siminalayi Fubara, nor throw his weight behind Rivers’s political activities, but rather focus on his job as minister of FCT.

Wike stated that he supported the governor, using resources available at his disposal to campaign for his emergency, but the beneficiary of the gesture have turned against his helper.

He stated this during an interview on Friday on a popular political program, accusing the governor of lying against him.

“I will never support Fubara in my political life again,” Wike said. “Anybody knows me, it’s not about me. People laboured to put up a structure.

“People laboured, you wouldn’t have even taken the 50th position. I sacrificed to talk to the Ogonis, I sacrificed to talk to several other people that let us go this way.

“You turned it that I am asking for N50 billion, N100 billion. You turned up lies against me, I brought you up, put you here. Today, I turned to be over demanding”, he added.

Wike accused his successor of denying that he rose through a platform, describing Fubara’s action as being unfair.

“In every political family, you run election under people and people believe that we are all together. We must have to keep our political structure.

“There is nobody that has ever said that you will kill your… Your rose through somewhere, why do you deny it? It’s unfair and you want me to sit down,” he stated.

When asked about his demands to Fubara, the FCT Minister said he only told the governor not to abandon the people that toiled hard for him to get to that position.

“We are all humans, ingratitude is bad, it doesn’t matter what anybody can label it”, he added.