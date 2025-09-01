I won’t run for 2027 presidential poll– Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has disclosed that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) decision to zone the 2027 presidential ticket to the Southern region of the country will not tempt him towards contesting the poll with President Bola Tinubu.

Aside from that, the minister dismissed claims that the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the Rivers State Local Government was part of his strategy to solidify defection from the PDP to the country’s ruling party.

The Rivers state former governor, who made this disclosure while speaking at his monthly media chat with journalists in Abuja, reiterated that he remains a member of the PDP.

The Minister in his reaction to the Local government elections in the State which he earlier described as peaceful, free and fair, said as a member of the PDP, he delivered his Local Government area fully to the party.

He added that nothing more can show his commitment to his party than the delivery of his Local Government council during the just concluded Local Government Election in the State.

On the decision to zone the 2027 Presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party to Southern Nigeria, he added that he is a man of integrity and will not be contesting the 2027 Presidential Election.