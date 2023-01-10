I won’t impose my presidential candidate on Benue electorates- Ortom

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has debunked reports of endorsing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, just as he promised not to impose his preferred flagbearer on the electorates ahead of the general election in the state.

Ortom stated that reports currently being circulated on his alleged endorsement of Atiku were targeted at embarrassing the five governors of the PDP known as the G5 who have chosen the path of justice, fairness, and equity.

Through a statement on Tuesday by his media aide, Terver Akase, the governor stressed that he was yet to endorse Atiku as the preferred candidate for the upcoming poll in the country.

According to the statement, “When the Governor met with the expanded state caucus of PDP yesterday January 9, 2023 at the Benue Peoples House, Makurdi, his message to them was crystal clear that the national leadership of PDP has failed to utilize its internal conflict resolution mechanism which has led to the crisis rocking the party.

“The Governor said during the meeting that if the crisis is not resolved before the elections, he would be left with no other option than to take a stand on the matter. He (Ortom) added however that he wouldn’t impose his decision on members of the party in the state.”

For months, the G5 has been at loggerheads with Atiku and Iyorchia Ayu over the chairmanship of the latter. The five dissatisfied governors want Ayu to step down for a southerner as a precondition to support Atiku’s decade-long ambition in the February 25 presidential election. But Ayu has insisted that he would only resign after his four-year constitutional term.

