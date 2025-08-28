I won’t contest for president, senate in 2027 – El-Rufai

The Kaduna State former governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has broken his silence on 2027, declaring that he has no intention of contesting for president, the senate, or any other elective office, stressing that his priority is preparing a new generation of leaders rather than pursuing personal political ambition.

El-Rufai stated that Nigerians should not expect to see his name on the ballot in the next general elections, as his role moving forward will be centered on mentoring young politicians, women, and reform-minded citizens who can transform the country’s leadership space.

El-Rufai made the clarification yesterday in Kaduna while addressing a delegation of young politicians led by Aliyu Bello, who recently defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

“I am not in this game for personal gain,” El-Rufai said. “I have no interest in contesting for the Senate or any other office. My concern is to see Nigeria rescued from leaders who continue to oppress the people.”

He further dismissed speculations linking him to presidential aspirations, insisting that his renewed involvement in politics is not about chasing power but about ensuring that credible individuals are groomed ahead of 2027.

The former governor also criticized the present administration, saying Nigerians do not need reminders of the failures confronting them daily.

“Every day, what we see is deceit and empty promises. The people are already aware of this reality,” he added.

El-Rufai explained that although his initial plan after leaving office was to retire quietly, recent political and governance realities compelled him to step back into the public arena.

However, he maintained that his return is strictly about building a political movement around competence and accountability. “It is about preparing the right people to lead, not about me,” he emphasized.

The former governor urged Nigerians, especially the youth, to take advantage of the electoral process by registering, voting, and defending their votes.

“Register, vote, and protect your votes,” he advised. “That is how we will defeat those who continue to take Nigerians for granted.”