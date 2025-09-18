I won’t borrow funds to finance projects– Kaduna Gov

The Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, has pledged that his administration will not resort to borrowing to finance development projects, stating that public infrastructure in the state will be delivered without piling up debt for future generations.

Sani emphasized that fiscal responsibility remains central to his leadership, adding that his priority is to complete inherited projects and initiate new ones without seeking loans.

“We will not borrow to execute projects. My administration is determined to run a prudent and debt-free government while ensuring the dividends of democracy reach our people,” he said.

The governor made the pledge during the groundbreaking ceremony of a 16.5-kilometre asphalt road that will connect Kayarda Tasha, Kayarda Gari, Unguwan Sarki, Maskawa, and Dan Alhaji communities in Lere Local Government Area.

According to Sani on Thursday, the project, awarded to a reputable construction firm, is unprecedented in the history of the council.

He also highlighted several abandoned projects in Lere that have either been completed or reactivated under his administration.

“Rewa Bridge linking Gure town has been delivered, Marjeri Bridge is finished, and Tudai Bridge will be ready within two months. We are also tackling electricity challenges in Yarkasuwa, Kayarda, Ramin Kura, and Mariri towns,” he noted.

Speaking at the event, the Commissioner for Environment, Abubakar Buba, described Governor Sani as a leader who keeps his word.

He also commended the governor for appointing several Lere indigenes to strategic positions, noting that the community continues to benefit from the administration’s inclusive approach.

Also speaking, House Majority Leader Munira Tanimu recalled that residents of Lere had requested the road project during the campaign.

She expressed confidence that the governor’s performance would secure victory for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 elections.